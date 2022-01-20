In recent days there has been talk that the Harry Potter universe game could go to 2023.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 20, 2022, 08:56 2 comments

Hogwarts Legacy is one of those titles that fans of Harry Potter since many years. A game where you live the life of a student from the school of magic and sorcery. In recent days, some information suggested that the development was not going as well as it should and that it could be delayed to 2023, but if Warner Bros. insisted on its launch, now we have news that is even closer to the project.

Through a statement in Wizarding Worldthe official website of the universe created by JK Rowling, have firmly reiterated that the Avalanche game will arrive in 2022 on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. They leave no doubt: “the Hogwarts Legacy game will arrive this year”, they say in the headline itself, and then proceed to talk a little more about it.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming this yearWizarding World, official Harry Potter website“Developed by Avalanche Software, this action RPG allows players to live their own adventure through the magical world of the late 1800s,” reads the text. “From learning powerful spells and brewing potions to honing combat skills and taming magical beasts, this game will allow players to experience the magical world like never before as students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

All this information comes from a review that has been made of everything that is planned for this year related to the franchise, which also has a new Fantastic Beasts movie planned for the month of April, in addition to several special events around the world. such as exhibitions and concerts. For the game we will have to wait for the confirmation of a specific release date, since at the moment we only have the year. Its previous delay and rumors like the ones we have been hearing in recent weeks have not prevented 3D Games from being one of the most anticipated games of 2022 by the editors.

