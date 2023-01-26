The launch of Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner, a video game that will allow users to interact with the world created by the author JK Rowling through his well-known fantasy books. And now that the developers are in an interview campaign, they have already revealed the number of missions that the title will have.

According to what has been mentioned, there will be more than 100 missions that users will not be able to miss, a feature that is not included in games of this type, since in other releases if you skip them you have to start from scratch the adventure And also comments the narrative director and advanced game writer Moira Squier They will be related in some way.

Here his comment:

The main story is complicated and engaging, involving a variety of different characters and viewpoints. But by giving the player moments of choice throughout the game, we allow them to tell their own version of that epic story. In addition to playing through the story itself, your character’s decisions about what they choose to do outside of classes could potentially manipulate the main campaign by virtue of the experiences they’ve had. Interacting with someone in a side quest will affect how you interact with them in the main story, and vice versa. The order in which the player chooses to complete these missions will affect their story and gameplay. Everything is interconnected. So while it was challenging, it was a lot of fun to do, and it’s gratifying to see how well it turned out.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy will be released next February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: With the confirmation of the more than 100 missions, it is clear that there will be many variants in terms of the story, although it is clear that the ending should be the same. Otherwise we would have had to wait more years of development to get different endings.