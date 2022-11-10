Announced via a tweet from the official account of Hogwarts Legacytomorrow 11 November there will be a new showcase that will showcase new gameplay videos of the game. This showcase will be visible on the account Twitch of Avalanche Software and on the account YouTube of the game.

Your next adventure in the wizarding world is coming soon. On November 11th, experience a brand new look at #HogwartsLegacy during a gameplay showcase hosted on https://t.co/t4mVCPgVlo and https://t.co/LDoBiUGomX pic.twitter.com/beM2Bz68gZ – Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 10, 2022

In addition, the host for the occasion will be XpectoGO, which will take all spectators on a journey inside the famous Hogwarts Castlebut also in the system of character creation and will show for the first time the game interface and the basics of combat.

Hogwarts Legacy, the next open world action RPG developed by Avalanche Softwarewill come out on February 10, 2023 for for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and for PC through PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store (Nintendo Switch booking date will be revealed soon).