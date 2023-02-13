As many of you already know, inside of Hogwarts Legacy you can unlock and use the Room of Requirement, which in a certain sense will become our real headquarters, allowing us to do many things inside it. But how to unlock the Room of Requirement? When will be available? How can it be useful to the player? How is it how can we customize it to our liking? We will answer all these questions in the complete guide to the Room of Requirementdivided by categories.

Where to find the room, and when it will unlock

As per legend, the Room of Requirement is located on the corridor of the seventh floor of the Astronomy Tower. However it will only be unlocked when we have obtained the dedicated main mission, or when Vice Principal Weasley will meet us right there. We will have to complete the mission, during which we will also learn the spell “Evanesco“.

At the end of the “corridor” phase of the mission, the Room of Requirement will adapt to our needs, becoming the customizable space we were talking about. In this case we will also learn the “Evocation” spellwhich we will discuss later.

How to use the Room of Requirement

Once you’ve unlocked the room and learned the two basic spells to use it, Professor Weasley will stay inside until you learn the rest, which actually also makes you complete one of the side quests (“Interior Decoration”which will also reward us with two magical evocation formulas).

First, you will learn how to use “the altering spell”which you will need for change the size or color of an item within the Room of Requirement, but also large parts of the room itself! Like the floor or parts of the surrounding furniture. Finally, we will also be able to change the atmosphere of the room (nothing less than light) with the help of the house elf Tik, to whom we will only have to ask for the desired atmosphere, and he will create it with a snap of his fingers.

Once this is done, we will have everything we need to use it! Or rather, almost everything. At this point you will have understood how to evoke and transform the room to your liking, but the important thing will be obtain the magic formulas of the objects to summonand above all the other resource to be able to evoke, the Moonstonewhich you can easily find around the outside world, or buy it from some shopkeepers.

Each object, from furniture to workbenches, will only be summonable if you have obtained the magic formula of this: many they will be purchasable from the various merchants in the game (a good starting point is Mr. Brown at the Hogsmeade shop), others we will get at different points in the game with trunksor how mission rewards.

Know that having more or less large workbenches is essential for distilling potions and planting your plants to create ingredients (or diversions), so try to get the necessary ones in Hogsmeade as soon as you have enough gold Galleons to spendyou will be repaid in utility.

The essential tables in the Room of Requirement

The essential tables, which you cannot do without, are:

Description table: It serves to reveal the identity of some equipment that we will find in the game, recognizable by the question mark. By doing so, we will be able to understand if they are worth keeping or selling them at a later time. Be careful, because they often hide a power-up. The table is available by default when you unlock the room.

It serves to reveal the identity of some equipment that we will find in the game, recognizable by the question mark. By doing so, we will be able to understand if they are worth keeping or selling them at a later time. Be careful, because they often hide a power-up. The table is available by default when you unlock the room. Alchemical tables: They are used to distill potions, there are different shapes and even with more than one stove available, to prepare more than one at the same time.

They are used to distill potions, there are different shapes and even with more than one stove available, to prepare more than one at the same time. Garden benches: They are used to plant your plants, from battle plants to potion ingredients. There are various sizes, or with multiple stations, try to have different types.

The leftover tables in the Room of Requirement

The advanced tables, so to speak, are tables that you don’t necessarily have to have, but that will give you a huge help in utility:

Enchanted Loom: This frame is used to impart magical properties to clothes (well, power-ups)!

This frame is used to impart magical properties to clothes (well, power-ups)! Substance Refiner: A refining station that periodically produces Moonstone, essential for the magiformulas.

A refining station that periodically produces Moonstone, essential for the magiformulas. Hopping Pots: They are small pots that will periodically prepare random potions, extremely useful!

They are small pots that will periodically prepare random potions, extremely useful! Composter: Stations that periodically produce fertilizer to be used for the plants.

Stations that periodically produce fertilizer to be used for the plants. Cutting stations: Stations that periodically produce vegetable ingredients.

This is all you need to know about the Room of Requirement, the rest… is all flour from your sack! Sbizzarritevi between fantasy and composition!