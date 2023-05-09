After almost three months of waiting, speculation and doubts, the old-gen version of Hogwarts Legacy was finally released on Playstation 4 And Xbox One. The release of this version of the title developed by the boys of Avalanche Software has been delayed numerous times in order to allow the development team to work on the project as best as possible. Despite this the fears that such an older generation version could present numerous technical problemsin a similar way to what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, had infiltrated the minds of all those players who have not yet had the opportunity or desire to buy a next-gen console. Now the old-gen version of Hogwarts Legacy has finally been released and we have got to test the PlayStation 4 version of the title, which we analyze in review. Will the guys from Avalanche Software be able to do the magic?

Step back

As you know Hogwarts Legacy was originally released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X il February 10, 2023 (here our review). Since this old-gen version is identical to the one for current generation consoles, in this review we will limit ourselves to analyzing the work of Avalanche from a technical and graphic point of viewand if you want to know more about the story and gameplay, we invite you to read our review of the version Playstation 5proposed a while ago.

To give a brief smattering to those who have never read up on the aforementioned title in recent months, Hogwarts Legacy is a third person action game with some role-playing traits, set in the 1800s in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and in the surrounding areas (such as Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest). It’s possible create your own character choosing its appearance and voice, and you can later be sorted into one of the four Hogwarts Houses. As you progress through the game, your character will learn to cast spells, brew potions and master combat skills, eventually developing their own style by customizing sets. The character can earn experience points to level up, which will allow the player to access new spells and abilities. It will also be possible too make friends with NPCs in the game and, which will give access to particular missions and subplots. Each of the four Hogwarts Houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin – also offers a single common room And some exclusive missions.

Players will also be able to tame, care for and ride different magical creatures, including the hippogriffs hey thestral. Other magical creatures with which it will be possible to interact are the unicornsi kneazles hey puffskeins. Some plants can be used in combat, such as le mandrakes to stun enemies.

As Hogwarts Legacy features gameplay open world, players will be able to explore the game map at their leisure. While exploring you will have the opportunity to obtain new equipment looking for treasure chests and secrets and, in that sense, the spell Revelio will be your trusted ally. Lessons will play an important role in Hogwarts Legacy as they will unlock new spells and game mechanics.

The port is that survived

Let’s focus now on the beating heart of this Hogwarts Legacy review, namely the analysis of the technical and graphic aspect. There were many doubts related to this porting of the title to eighth generation consoles but, after having had the opportunity to try the work on a PlayStation 4 Slim, we can say with absolute certainty that the work done is commendableand that the numerous referrals allowed the team to create a almost perfect conversion. As far as the graphic component of Hogwarts Legacy is concerned, the versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X pushed the aforementioned consoles to the limits in quality mode with ray-tracing enabled, so it was obvious that several compromises would be required in order to make the game work on old-gen consoles. Such compromises, however, incredibly, they in no way detracted from the gaming experience.

Making a direct comparison between the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions (i.e. the versions we tested), on the 9th generation Sony console Hogwarts Legacy can reach 4K resolution. As foreseeable, on PlayStation 4 players will have to settle for one 1080p resolution on the Pro version and of one 900p resolution on the basic and slim versions. Overall, not much was lost graphically. Obviouslythe viewing distance is shorter And Texture quality has decreasedbut surprisingly the downgrade it’s not that obvious as might have been expected.

On PlayStation 5 the game stably maintains the 60fps when playing in performance modedecreasing to approx 45-50fps if you activate the ray tracing or the Loyalty mode. By default in the PlayStation 4 version of Hogwarts Legacy fps is locked at 30, remaining stable in all environments. You can unlock the framerate, which allows you to bring the game up at 60 fps indoors and about 45 fps in outdoor environments. Obviously these numbers are not stable and the lack of VRR on PlayStation 4 does not allow you to make the most of the unlocked fps. Our advice is therefore to play the title at 30 fpswhich are stable under all circumstances.

However, the most obvious difference between the two versions is related to loading, as on PlayStation 5 the game will take about five seconds to load from the main menu, while on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro loading times can reach forty seconds. Also – and this is probably the most problematic aspect of this conversion – a loading screen even when yes enter or exit from Hogwarts Castle. Also fast travel u PlayStation 4 will require a few tens of seconds of waiting.

Despite the obvious graphical downgrades and loadout issue, this legacy console version of Hogwarts Legacy it’s incredible.

It’s amazing how they managed to port a title that performs best on current-gen consoles to old-gen systems. without the gaming experience being affected in any way. Of course, some may turn up their noses at the aforementioned long loads or the possibility of having “only” stable 30 fps, but all those who have not had the opportunity to try Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S they can sleep peacefullybecause the title on eighth generation systems it remains an incredible experience for all lovers of the world of Harry Potter.

Finally we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. A Nintendo Switch version is planned for July 25th.