Like every week, the ranking of the best-selling physical format games in the United Kingdom has arrived. Hogwarts Legacy overtook EA Sports FC 24 to take first place, while The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered he placed himself on the lowest step of the podium. Below are the top 20:

The first games of 2024 enter the rankings

The only two new entries this week are represented by the aforementioned remaster of Naughty Dog's latest game and the surprising Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which placed fourth. These are certainly good results, also considering that both were published towards the end of the week, therefore they are penalized in a ranking of this kind.

For the rest the top 20 is dominated by most successful games of last yearsuch as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and evergreens such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and GTA 5.