As usual, tradition arrives today too classification weekly video game market United Kingdom specifically regarding physical products, which demonstrates a return to the top of Hogwarts Legacy and the debut of Helldivers 2 in the top ten.

Helldivers 2 debuts in seventh position

Excellent results for Helldivers 2 in the UK charts

Hogwarts Legacy proves to be a lasting success, considering that a year after its release it still manages to reach the top of the UK charts, and this is not common for an essentially single player game.

EA Sports FC 24 is not surprising at all, considering the passion of English users for football and the regularity with which the EA title finds itself at the top of the rankings, while Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in third position after being in first position last week.

The most interesting news is probably represented by Helldivers 2 which debuts directly in seventh position, a notable result for a game that is probably destined to do well also on digital and is only present on PS5 and PC, awaiting further developments on the issue.