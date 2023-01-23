WB Games and Avalanche Software return to talk about Hogwarts Legacy, and they do it with a new video that immerses the public in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. Offering fans a breathtaking panoramic view of the castle grounds and beyond, it invites players to become a part of magic and fulfill their dream of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The trailer follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it flies over the castle roofs and over the heads of the students in the Great Hall, offering a bird’s-eye view of some of the iconic settings of Hogwarts that players will be able to explore. During this castle flight, fans will recognize some familiar names and faces, such as Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Weasley. The Owl’s Journey also highlights some of the hidden dangers players will face: narrowly avoiding a horde of whirling spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a lethal Avada Kedavra curse cast by a masked wizard, and the flaming breath of a dragon.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under their Portkey Games imprint, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open-world action RPG set in the wizarding world of the 1800s. Players enter their fifth year of school and embark on a journey that will take them to explore new and familiar environments, discover magical animals, brew potions, learn spells, develop their talents and make their character unique to become the wizard or witch of their dreams.

The worldwide launch of Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC is scheduled for February 10, 2023, while the game will arrive on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One on April 4 and on Nintendo Switch on July 25.