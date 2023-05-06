With 15 million copies sold and a billion dollars in worldwide receipts since its launch on February 10, Hogwarts Legacy has also been released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the last generation consoles. The title, so far, was only available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Published by Warner Bros. Games under their Portkey Games label and developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy tells an original story set in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter books, written specifically for the game and without the involvement of author, JK Rowling. The game has been enthusiastically received by fans, who have long been waiting for an interactive version of the wizarding world of this level. It is an open world set in and around Hogwarts with strong RPG mechanics and a wand battle system that is very fun to play. This is not the latest version of Hogwarts Legacy that will be released: on July 25, in fact, it will be the turn of the one for Switch. Meanwhile, on May 23rd David Yates will receive the Star of the Mole in Turin at the National Cinema Museum. The director who brought four chapters of the Harry Potter film series to the big screen will also be the protagonist of a masterclass and will introduce the vision of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.