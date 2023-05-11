Fans of the world of Hogwarts Legacy they can certainly be considered satisfied: as reported in our review, in fact, the title has been able to bring the series back to its former glory.

However, players were disappointed by one issue that is still being investigated: a lot of cut content they were found by the players, and they would have made the game even better.

We refer to this post on the Gaming Subredditwhich is nothing more than a review, by a user, of all hidden content that he managed to locate among the game files.

It would seem that most of the cut elements are about a system of morality which resembles Karma from Red Dead Redemption 2. The player would lose points to his house if he had used forbidden magic, such as Avada Kedavra.

Other interesting elements, unfortunately cut, concern a menu of count of spells castwe could have interacted even more with the school environment, gossiping or even getting drunk!

The player could have chosen what kind of student to be: whether to arrive on time for lessons, disturb, skip lessons or rob one’s classmates.

All these elements are completely absent within the title: Could we perhaps deal with the morality system thanks to an additional content or a future update?

Speaking of updates, we invite you to read our review of the PS4 and Xbox One version of Hogwarts Legacy.