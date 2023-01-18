We are just a few days away from receiving one of the most anticipated video games of the year, hogwarts legacy, same as after multiple delays will finally see the light of day in the month of February. And for that reason the developers of avalanche they’ve been releasing steady trailers so we won’t soon forget about their impending arrival.

This is how we get a new trailer for the video game, which presents us with many of the cinematic parts that our main character will find that we are going to create from scratch. Apparently, there will be a lot to explore, not just the castle, so let’s remember that there is a way to get a cabin and also go for a walk to places known as hogsmeade.

Here you can see it:

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy’sand will release the next February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The versions of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch they will come later.

Via: Warner

Editor’s note: The excitement to try this game gets bigger with every announcement, as you already know, there will be full coverage on Atomix, this includes a video where the verdict will be reached if it’s worth it. It is a game that surely many already want to have in their hands.