Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated video games for 2023. And Warner Bros. Games together with Avalanche Software published an orchestral music video to begin introducing fans to the magical atmosphere of the great hogwarts with the original song that will be the soul of the game.

In this installment, Players will enjoy their classes at the most prestigious College of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while discovering secrets of the wizards’ origins.

The video that was published bears the name of the musical piece “Overture to the Unwritten” —translated as “Overture of the Unwritten”— which is a formal theme, rigorously composed by a great team from Utah.

It was produced at Big Idea Music studios in Sandy, Utah and Media Grabbers in North Salt Lake City, Utah.

The team is as follows:

Directed by: Nathan Hofheims

Composers: Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, J. Scott Rakozy and Peter Murray.

Performed by: 54 musicians

Featuring: Nicole Pinnell, Nicole Klossner, Ryan Shupe, Abe Kaelin, Bart Olson, John Knudsen, and Dune Moss

Choir and Orchestra Members: University of Utah, BYU, Salt Lake Symphony Orchestra.

The original song has the classic magical overtones of the usual Hogwarts tune, with nuances for Legacy delivery. And also, behind the orchestra we can see the different stages of the College and even Hogsmeade —the previously announced expansion—. Which shows how huge the world of Hogwarts Legacy will be.

It should be noted that the original Hogwarts Legacy song is already streaming and you can even purchase it digitally. Nevertheless, the rest of the soundtrack will be released until February 10, 2023, the day of the video game’s premiere.

Also, Hogwarts Legacy it will also have a second album in which you will find background music.

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

It’s an immersive RPG which has already made it clear that it will make use of a very interesting open world. It will be set in the year 1800. Players will be fifth year wizards who will be able to customize their characters, practice spells and discover beasts and many secrets.

The video game will be published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label and is being developed by Avalanche Software.

How much will Hogwarts Legacy cost?

It will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Also for Nintendo Switch.

All pre-sales are already open, except for Nintendo’s.

PS5 and Xbox Series: $69.99.

PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: $59.99.

PC: $49.99.

Referring to the base editions.

