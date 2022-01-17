L’exit from Hogwarts Legacy is still fixed at 2022, or at least that’s what the Brazilian page of Warner Bros. seems to confirm, which has included the expected tie-in of Avalanche Software among the games coming this year.

A few hours ago we wrote an editorial talking about the possible postponement of Hogwarts Legacy to 2023 as the last tile on a troubled project, but there is the possibility that this further setback will be spared the project based on the novels of JK Rowling.

Clearly, until the arrival of an official announcement, the doubts will remain: promotional contents such as the one published by the Brazilian social page of Warner Bros. leave some time to find and report information that is anything but carved in rock.

Of course, a confirmation of this kind, albeit unofficial and uncertain, is better than a silence that could have given the idea of ​​an actual problem in the development of the game and therefore the concrete possibility of a postponement to 2023.

At this point all the spotlight is on Sony and the next State of Play, which according to several rumors should include a Hogwarts Legacy t railer and – hopefully – its release date as well.