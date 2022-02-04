L’exit from Hogwarts Legacy will it happen in September? Apparently there is another element that suggests it, namely theofficial artbook of the game, which will be available in that same month, to be precise on September 6.

As already reported, an insider claims that Hogwarts Legacy will be released in September and therefore that of the artbook could be interpreted as a confirmationclearly awaiting an official announcement from Warner Bros.

Entitled The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacythe artbook will likely include a series of concept art that will illustrate the development process of the expected tie-in, the creation of characters and settings.

Of course it is possible that the release date of the book will undergo changes, as has already happened to Hogwarts Legacy, postponed to 2022 although the launch was initially scheduled for last year.

The game promises an action RPG experience of great depth, in which we will be able to visit Hogswart Castle and the surrounding locations under the command of a student of the famous school of magic.