Today new news has been given for those who were waiting Hogwarts Legacy, especially for those who plan to play the title on past generations of consoles. And it is that the delay in terms of the release date was confirmed for Xbox One Y Playstation 4since users will be able to acquire their copy from the April 4 of 2023.

Another important issue was also addressed, since until recently the official arrival date for the version was not known. nintendoswitch, which had already been mentioned that it would be the last to make an appearance but there was no scheduled day. And now, the official account of the game confirms that until the July 25 fans with the hybrid console will be able to play.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the version of PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC still standing to launch the next one Feb. 10. This seems to have a priority for avalanche, so it is expected to be delivered with as few errors as possible. In addition, it will have the benefits of better graphics, performance mode, among other details in terms of functionality.

Editor’s note: We must make it clear that this Nintendo Switch port is basically a miracle, so it should be appreciated that it will not be canceled at all. So, those who are going to play it on this console will have to wait until the middle of the year.