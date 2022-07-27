Through Amazon Italy and Amazon UK we can see that a new book is available for pre-order (in English version) which, starting from the image, seems to be called The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding Worldset for release on December 6, 2022. This has prompted fans to think that the game may also be out in December 2022.

As you can see below, the information was shared through Reddit, where the Amazon UK page dedicated to The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World is shown. The book description states that it “takes readers on a journey through the creation of this immersive open-world action RPG set in the world that was first introduced in the Harry Potter books and movies. Go beyond the game. with exclusive interviews with the development team, breathtaking concept sketches, renderings and illustrations to truly explore the creation of this unique version of a much-loved world. ”

Previously the date was set for December 31, 2022 (a clear placeholder) and has now been changed to December 6, 2022. Obviously, the release date of the book it could be changed at any time once again. However, it is not certain that the release date of the book and the release date of Hogwarts Legacy are directly linked.

On Reddit, however, they point out that another game – namely Gotham Knights – by Warner Bros. (publisher of Hogwarts Legacy) will see the arrival of a similar dedicated book, released on the same day as the video game, or October 25, 2022.

For the moment this is what we know. We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy is set for a generic 2022. We hope to receive new information regarding the product soon.

Waiting for news, here is a video showing the beautiful North Tower of Hogwarts.