The players of Hogwarts Legacy they decided what the most hateful and therefore hated character of the inside world of Harry Potter. Do you think it’s Voldemort or Professor Umbridge? Absolutely not, it is Ignatia Wildsmith.

If you don’t know who we’re talking about, it is the inventor of the powderwhich in-game act as teleportation points within the Hogwarts Legacy map: whether it’s the mountainous wastes, remote villages or corridors of Hogwarts, nothing is too far from a Floo station.

It is therefore an important invention, both from a narrative point of view and for pure gameplay: why is the woman so hated? Those who are playing Hogwarts Legacy have probably already figured it out: every time you teleport to a dust collector station, a bas-relief of Ignatia Wildsmith speaks. However, the phrases available to him are very few and therefore very quickly one begins to be deeply annoyed by it.

The hatred of players has been portrayed in a meme from a Reddit useras you can see below or here. The post passed 7,200 upvotes and garnered nearly 400 comments. In the middle it is pointed out that our character is no less, especially when we are in Hogsmeade, the main village of Hogwats Legacy. The dialogues available to our PG are limited, so after dozens of hours, especially if you decide to complete the adventure 100%, you might want to ask Ignatia Wildsmith and our wizard/witch to shut up.

However, it seems that details of this type have not undermined the vote assigned by Famitsu: Hogwarts Legacy is the best of the week with a very high vote, for the Japanese magazine.