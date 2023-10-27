The port of Hogwarts Legacy for the switch will receive a big update on the first day that will be mandatory to download, announced Portkey Games, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Owners of the hybrid console Nintendo they will finally be able to play Hogwarts Legacy on November 14.

The successful RPG of Harry Potter originally had a staggered release, beginning with its debut in PC and current-gen consoles in February. Then, Hogwarts Legacy arrived at the PS4 and Xbox One three months later, and was originally scheduled to arrive at switch in late July before that version was delayed almost four months.

With the November 14th release date quickly approaching, Portkey Games has confirmed that the port of Hogwarts Legacy for the switch will come with a day one update that will require around 8GB of free storage space to install. The publisher has confirmed that the update will be necessary to play the game, in addition to clarifying that the physical versions of the Standard and Deluxe Editions of Hogwarts Legacy They will come in a cartridge of approximately 7GB of size.

Together, these two pieces of information suggest that the day one update exists largely because the publisher wanted to cut costs on license fees for the game. switch, which vary with cartridge sizes. This is not intended as a criticism of Portkey Games. Supplementing small cartridge sizes with day one discharges has been standard industry practice since the switch It hit the market in 2017.

As industry analyst Daniel Ahmad explained at the time, a cartridge of switch 32GB is approximately 60% more expensive than a 32GB Blu-ray disc. 50GB for the PS4leading many publishers to limit physical releases to 8GB and instead require sizeable day one update downloads.

Portkey Games also confirmed that additional language packs for Hogwarts Legacy They will weigh around 1.5GB each one in the switch. Overall, the upcoming port will still be much more efficiently compressed than the original version of the hit RPG of Harry Potter. As a reminder, Hogwarts Legacy It is around 80GB in size on current generation consoles and on PC.

The space savings achieved in the switch are largely due to the lower resolution textures that will be used in the console. Nintendo. Fans can still expect graphics that are artistically close to other versions of the game, at least if the first screenshots of Hogwarts Legacy for the switch that recently appeared in the online store are some indication.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now at PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/Sand will be released on November 14 for nintendo switch. You can read our review here.

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: I really want to play this game but my principles stop me, the trick is to buy it second hand so as not to give money to Rowling ¬¬