As indicated by the official website of Hogwarts LegacyAvalanche Software has now released a new update for their version video game PS5. Precisely, it is the patch 1.000.004 (game version 1121649). This Hogwarts Legacy update deals, among other things, with solving the serious trophy bug.

Precisely, now the trophy related to the collection of collectibles it was corrected. Previously the Hogwarts Legacy trophy was not calculating the items obtained accurately, but the problem no longer exists: also, the fix is ​​retroactive, so you don’t have to worry about having to restart the game to get this trophy.

The corrections are then linked to a number of bugs which prevented, for example, from activating certain missions or problems of various kinds that caused gods crash at Hogwarts Legacy. Problems with the save system on PS5 have also been eliminated, both for automatic and manual ones.

To improve are also the game performance in Loyalty mode, i.e. the one that aims to propose a better resolution. Performance should also no longer drop immediately after skipping a cutscene in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you want to see the list of rare crash bugs solved by the authors of Hogwarts Legacy, you can reach the official page here.

We also point out that Avalanche Software has had its say regarding DLC ​​or expansions for Hogwarts Legacy.