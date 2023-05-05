Many players who still use PS4 they said they were shocked at how well it spins conversion Of Hogwarts Legacy on their old console. Consider that the PS4 and Xbox One version of the Avalanche Software game was only released today May 5, 2023.

Normally we’re used to reporting players angry about the low quality of the conversions, like that of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, but in this case it’s nice to be able to write about a work so good that it amazed in a positive sense.

For example, Twitter user @SynthPotato states that the PS4 conversion of Hogwarts Legacy “runs incredibly well, holding 30fps in a granite way. The biggest sacrifice is the 50 second charge to get in and out of the castle, but other than that it’s a great conversion!”

A video by ElAnalistaDeBits compares the PS4 version with the PS5 version. Obviously there are differences in terms of graphics, but they are not as marked as one might expect.

Speaking of image quality, the PS5 version runs at 1800p in quality mode, while PS4 Pro runs at native 1080p. On the base version of PS4 the resolution drops to 900p. In terms of framerate we are talking about 60fps in performance mode on PS5 and 30 on PS4 and PS4 Pro. By unlocking the framerate, we reach 50fps on the base console and 60 on the pro.

Naturally PS4 and PS4 Pro players are really happy with the job done with the conversion. A comment on the above video reads: “Awesome. Respect to the devs who didn’t release this version alongside the current-gen. It seems the extra time put into the older-gen version has paid off.” For another player, it’s a good story, demonstrating how the extra time has paid off. The same goes for many other players, happy with the result.

We remind you that today Warner Bros. announced that Hogwarts Legacy has sold more than 15 million copies, producing more than one billion dollars in revenues.