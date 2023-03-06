Hogwarts Legacy was postponed once again on PS4 and Xbox One. Luckily Warner Bros. has also unveiled the new release datewhich is not too far from the old one: May 5, 2023. For those who don’t remember it, the previous one was set for April 4, 2023.

The version Nintendo Switch has not been affected by the postponement and remains set for July 25, 2023.

The message with the announcement, posted on Twitter, reads: “We are filled with gratitude for how fans around the world have responded to Hogwarts Legacy. The team is working hard to bring the best possible experience to all platforms, but for to do it we need more time. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PS4 and Xbox One on May 5, 2023.”

Currently, we still don’t know how Hogwarts Legacy will run on past-generation consoles. Let’s hope that the extra time taken by the developers goes towards having a worthy experience.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy is available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. It is currently one of the best-selling games of the year, if not the best-selling ever among the new releases. If you want to know more, read our review of Hogwarts Legacy.