Publisher Warner Stocks. Games and developer Avalanche Software have announced that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will release on May 5 instead of April 4 as previously announced. The Nintendo Switch version has not been postponed and is still expected for July 25th. The game was released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on February 10th, and in addition to being a great critical success, it also broke through the charts, with 12 million copies sold in two weeks. The game turned out to be very visually satisfying but also demanding from a hardware power point of view, so it remains to be seen how it will run on previous generation hardware. Surely it will be difficult to maintain features such as support for ray tracing or dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second.