The story of Isidora Morganach is one of the cornerstones of the entire adventure of Hogwarts Legacy. For this reason, Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software released the song Will I Fly, which reflects the journey of this character, his decisions and his thoughts.

The song is performed by singer Dune Moss. The video for the song accompanies her beautiful vocals with different images of Isidora in the game. In addition, it was revealed that the tune is now available on WaterTower Music and other music streaming platforms.

It seems that the emotion for Hogwarts Legacy it will remain dormant despite the fact that months have passed since its arrival. Not to mention, PS4 and Xbox One versions are already on the way, launching on May 5th. Will they give it a chance?

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world game that takes us into the magical world of Harry Potter. Here we take control of a student from the eponymous school, who finds himself involved in a conflict between wizards and goblins. So your mission is to find a way to stop the hostilities.

Source: Portkey Games

The title was a success both with critics and with the players, which was demonstrated by its sales. Most agreed that it is a very entertaining experience, with a lot of content, which perfectly captures the essence of the young wizard tapes.. Have you played it yet?

