Hogwarts Legacy could be postponed to the 2023, at least according to the rumors circulating in recent days. It goes without saying that it would be the umpteenth tile on the development of a project that turned out to be rather troubled right from the start.

Absent in the rich and multifaceted list of the 22 games for PS5 and PS4 not to lose sight of in 2022 according to Sony, which according to some should cause concern, the tie-in currently being worked on at Avalanche Software it has been accompanied over time by leaks, internal problems and external problems that inevitably had repercussions.

Hogwarts Legacy, the famous Great Hall of the castle

It all started with a pretty sensational leak: in 2018 a video revealed what was thought to be the Rocksteady Harry Potter RPG and only two years later, in 2020, a photo popped up suggesting that Avalanche Software was at I work on the game. A reveal made of leak, in short, rumors and more or less intentional clues.

Not even the time to officially announce the project and the media bomb has arrived, in this case the sentences of JK Rowling, judged transphobic, which have shaken the developers, legitimately worried about the fate of their product given the strong controversy unleashed by the creator of the Wizarding World.

Hogwarts Legacy was officially announced with a trailer shown during the PlayStation Showcase which took place in September 2020. The video has determined generally positive reactions from the many fans of the franchise, who have long been waiting for the creation of such an experience, with an open world structure and strong RPG elements.

Warner Bros. has promptly specified that JK Rowling is not involved in the project to take some pressure off the shoulders of the developers, but not even the time to take a breath and here is that the lead designer of Hogwarts Legacy has been accused of being an extremist and anti-feminist, only to be dismissed from the studio.





Hogwarts Legacy, a student chooses her wand

In short, defining the development of the game as “troubled” appears even euphemistic, and to all the issues we have mentioned so far, the final joke could be added, a postponement to 2023 that it is not yet clear whether it depends on actual problems in processing or fears for a “flashback” in relation to the Rowling controversy.

The hope is that the rumors prove to be unfounded and that Hogwarts Legacy will be presented with a trailer and a release date in the next State of Play: let’s cross the wands. How do you think it will turn out? Are you among those who are eagerly awaiting the game? Let’s talk about.