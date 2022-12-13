Warner Bros. Games has announced that the launch of Hogwarts Legacy was postponed on some platforms. Let’s see which ones: those who own PS4 and Xbox One will be able to play it starting from April 4, 2023, while those who own Nintendo Switch will be able to turn into a budding wizard starting from July 25, 2023.

The release of February 10, 2023 for the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions remains confirmed. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will be able to play from February 7, 2023, with three days of early access.

The referrals have been motivated in a very general way, stating that the development team aims to offer the best possible experience on all platforms. After all, it is not surprising that the versions for older and less performing consoles require more time to be optimized, also by virtue of the likely fewer resources allocated to do so, considering that they will be the ones that will sell fewer copies.

The news comes just hours after a new event where game director Alan Tew, systems designer Makenzy Toner and community manager Chandler Wood will present a new gameplay video from Hogwarts Legacy. We will talk about broomsticks, advanced combat and the room of necessities.