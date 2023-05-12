Developers Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games have announced the postponement of the Nintendo Switch version Of Hogwarts Legacy. Initially scheduled for July 25, the new release date is set at November 14, 2023.

The announcement came with a post on Twitter, where the publisher and development team apologize to the players and say that the decision was made to ensure the best possible gaming experience on the portable console of the great N.

“Hogwarts Legacy launches on the Nitendo Switch on November 14, 2023. We know fans are dying to play it on Switch, so creating the best experience possible is our priority. Thanks for your patience,” the post reads.

A few days ago Hogwarts Legacy landed on PS4 and Xbox One, a few months behind the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions. The wait was worth it after all, as these versions present stable performance thanks to painstaking optimization, as explained in our special dedicated to the old-gen versions of Hogwarts Legacy. The hope is that the same also applies to the port coming to Nintendo Switch thanks to the months of extra work granted to the Avalanche Software team.