Hogwarts Legacy joined the games equipped with a trial version limited time with subscription to Playstation Plus Premium.

Avalanche Software’s magical adventure set in the Harry Potter universe is now available in the game catalog with demos for subscribers in both version PS5 that that PS4. Considering that we are talking about one of the most successful games of 2023, this occasion will certainly appeal to many.

Unfortunately, the time allowed to users to try it is very limited: we are talking about only 45 minutes for both versions. It certainly means that it won’t be possible to dawdle too much with the character creation editor and that you’ll have to proceed at a brisk pace to complete the prologue if you want to get a look at how Hogwarts academy and its surroundings have been recreated.

In short, with so little time available it is certainly difficult to get a general idea of ​​the strengths and weaknesses to possibly evaluate the purchase of the game. In this sense, we suggest you, if you haven’t already done so, to read our review of Hogwarts Legacy, to confirm or dispel all your doubts.