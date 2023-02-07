There are very few days left for the dream of the Harry Potter materializes in a video game, and that is the official launch of Hogwarts Legacy on next generation consoles and pc. Something that draws attention precisely from this title is that there will be exclusive missions for certain houses of the magic school, including those that do not have much prominence.

If users decide to belong to Hufflepuffthey will be able to visit one of the most iconic places of the franchise during a mission, the prison of Azkabanso if you ventured to be from gryffindor, slytherins either ravenclaw, it is certain that you will not see it. The same thing has been commented by the developers themselves, avalanchea decision that can be strange to understand.

Something worth mentioning is that although users can visit this place, it is somewhat more controlled than it can be in the exploration offered in the castle of hogwarts. Of course, they will be able to see the guardians of the place, the popular dementors, who are destined to take the souls of those who cross their path, no matter if they are prisoners or not.

Also something that should be noted is that this mission occurs in the first minutes of the game, so you will not have to cross the whole adventure twice to get to the prison. What’s more, they can have their game with any other house, and create a new one dedicated to seeing the stage, which, as we said, will not take long for them to see it.

Remember that the game will come on February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: With each piece of news that keeps coming out of the game, the mood grows much higher and higher. Hopefully it will be Friday soon, especially for those of us who are waiting for the game in its disc version.