With a post on Twitter, the developers of Avalanche Software have shared some interesting ones stats of the millions of players who are playing Hogwarts Legacy. One of them is that they were defeated on aggregate 2.25 billion dark wizards in the Highlands, numbers that would make even you-know-who tremble.

Another impressive figure is that Hogwarts Legacy to date has been played well 406 million hours. In addition, players have grown 674 million magical plants and made 405 million magical potions.

Similar stats had been shared by WB Games on February 22nd. At the time, 267 million hours of gameplay had been logged, 393 million magical plants had been grown, 242 million potions had been brewed, and 1.25 billion dark wizards had been defeated. The next day, February 23, came the announcement that Hogwarts Legacy has reached 12 million copies sold.

Taking into consideration the updated statistics it is probable that the game is about to reach or has already exceeded the ceiling of 20 million copies, but to know for sure we just have to wait for official information from Warner Bros. Games.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago a new Hogwarts Legacy patch came out that makes Ignatia Wildsmith less annoying.