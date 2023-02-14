Hogwarts Legacy is about to receive one patches which aims to improve the bug situation and performance, Coming “Today” to PC and Xbox while it will be available in coming days on PS5due to a postponement on this latest version.

Update: The Hogwarts Legacy Patch is out now for PC and Xbox Series X|S, with details in the official patch notes.

The original story follows

Since there is still no precise timing, it is possible that the update could be made available in the night or even tomorrow morning, depending on the time zone in which Avalanche means “today”, in any case on PC and Xbox Series X|S it should arrive in the next few hours, while it has been postponed in the PS5 version.

The official notes are still missing, but according to community manager Chandler Wood on Twitter, the patch should go to fix some bugs and improve performance gaming in general on PC and Xbox Series X|S. As for PS5, this update should also fix the “Collector’s Edition” trophy which is blocked.

On the Sony console, the patch is still expected within this week, so it’s only a few days apart. Meanwhile, the game has more than 60,000 reviews on Steam, most of them positive.