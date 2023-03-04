One of the most beloved characters in the world of Harry Potter is Hogwarts caretaker and housekeeper Rubeus Hagrid. Who was played in the adaptations of JK Rowling’s novels to the cinema by actor Robbie Coltrane, who died on October 14, 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy It features an incredibly large open world map and this can only mean that the developers had an irresistible opportunity to hide as many Easter eggs as they wanted to encourage exploration.

But what we might not have expected to discover was a tribute to Robbie Coltrane, who brought to life the vision of Hagrid that the author and readers of Harry Potter they had in mind.

To find this tribute, we must fly south on a broomstick, starting from the wing of the castle with the bell tower towards the caretaker’s cabin. Which is located on a cliff very close to the Black Lake.

Searching around the cabin you will find a small tombstone engraved with the image of Buckbeak the hippogriff that Hagrid loved so much and that we met in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. We leave you a video so you can easily find this show of affection for the beloved character.

Via: The Tab

Editor’s note: It’s always nice to come across these kinds of surprises. Now is the time to find out if Alan Rickman was also honored by the Avalanche.