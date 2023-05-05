Coinciding with the launch of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts LegacyAvalanche Software has published the full-bodied update 1.06 for all platforms, which includes a large number of fixes and changes, improves performance and introduces a mode for arachnophobicspecially designed for those who are terrified of spiders.

The latter Change the appearance of all enemy spiders, reduces their noises and makes their carcasses disappear when killed, so that they are less annoying. In addition, the smaller kingdoms that form the background of the settings and with which you cannot interact have been completely eliminated.

The patch notes are very long and include a large number of fixes to more and less known problems, which you can read at this address, unfortunately at the moment only in English. There is also talk of numerous crashes fixed and performance optimisationalthough no further details have been offered on the matter.

In particular, it is interesting to note that all upscaling options have been updated on PC. For example, Hogwarts Legacy was running version 2.3.1 by default at launch DLSS, while now we pass to that 3.1.2. Similarly, AMD’s FSR has been updated to version 2.2 and Intel’s XeSS to 1.1. Still remaining in the PC environment, some problems relating to the use of ray tracing have also been resolved and there have been optimizations regarding the compilation of the shaders.

Staying on the subject, a new video by ElAnalistaDeBits compares the PS4 and PS4 Pro versions of Hogwarts Legacy with the PS5 ones, also revealing the details on resolution and framerate on old-gen consoles.