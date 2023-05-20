It is certainly no mystery that Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most commercially successful games of 2023 and now further confirmation has arrived from the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, who has revealed that the Avalanche Software game has generated over $1.3 billion in box office revenue.

This detail was revealed by Zaslav during a conference at SVB MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom. The CEO spoke about the company’s philosophy of not releasing games until they are actually ready to get into the hands of consumers. In doing so, he cited Hogwarts Legacy as an example, which as you know was pushed back by several months from its originally announced release date.

“We have this philosophy of Don’t post content ahead of time“, said Zaslav. “Hogwarts Legacy, it was supposed to be launched 10 months before, but it wasn’t ready. “Do it right. Spend more money, do it right.”

“We brought it to market and generated over $1.3 billion and the fastest growing game this year. We don’t want to release a movie or a game unless we think it’s our best work. Even if we did, half or 2/3 of the time it wouldn’t work. But that’s the new philosophy of the company. We are a company that tells stories. The best creatives fight to make our content the best it can be”.

According to official data shared by Warner Bros., 15 million copies of Hogwarts Legacy have been sold worldwide as of May 5, 2023, which is the launch day of the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Since then the total will certainly have increased significantly thanks to the copies purchased on old-gen consoles and also considering the Nintendo Switch version due out in November, it is reasonable to expect that the game will quite easily break through the ceiling of 20 million copies sold.