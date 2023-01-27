Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most talked about games of the moment and the release is getting closer and closer. Harry Potter fans can’t wait to get their hands on the Warner Bros. game to embark on an exploration of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. To pass the time, you can see ours gameplay videosrecorded in the trial phase of the game.

In this 25 minute gameplay video of Hogwarts Legacy we show you various components of the game. First of all, you can admire the editor, through which you will create your Wizard or Witch. It is possible to customize all the typical details, from the shape of the face, to the haircut, passing through scars, freckles and accessories such as glasses.

We then see the Summoner’s Camp, an area where we can test our magical abilities. Afterwards we can see various parts of Hogwarts, explored both on foot and with the use of the flying broom.

Then we move on to one secondary mission of Hogwarts Legacy, precisely one set in the library. If you’re looking for a little more gameplay, you can skip ahead to the 9:55 minute mark, where you’ll find spells, puzzles, and a little later a wand duel.

The Hogwarts Legacy video ends with a bigger mission in which we go hunting for magical poachers around the Castle. There you can see the character in action, navigating exploration and more advanced combat.

We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on April 4, 2023. Finally, the Nintendo Switch version will be released on July 25, 2023.

In our in-depth review we have also explained that “Hogwarts Legacy aims to transform into reality the greatest dream of Harry Potter fans: that of crossing the border of the imaginary saga to get lost in a unique and personal adventure, living long days in the shadow of Hogwarts castle and leaving an indelible mark on the corridors of the school. The good news is that the magic behind the series has remained intact, the work seems very faithful to the novels and even the combat system has managed to surprise us positive, even if it is still too early to evaluate the actual depth of the mechanics and the game world. Victories on the creative front, however, risk imposing a costly tax on the technical sector, which at the moment does not seem up to the challenge. importance of the project. In this regard, watch out for the old-gen versions and the one for Nintendo Switch, which will come out later and will undoubtedly need of in-depth analyses.”