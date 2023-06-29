













Hogwarts Legacy: One of the best games of 2023 is now at a great price







If by chance you still do not enter Hogwarts LegacyWell, we tell you that at the time of writing this note and until July 3 you can find this video game from the Portkey Games and Warner Bros. Games label with a certainly attractive discount.

That’s right, right now you can get Hogwarts Legacy in its digital version with a non-negligible 20% discount in its different presentations which we reveal below.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

Standard Edition

base game

Hogsmade’s Haunted Shop Quest (PlayStation Exclusive)

Deluxe Edition

base game

Hogsmade’s Haunted Shop Quest (PlayStation Exclusive)

Dark Arts Garrison Cap

Dark Arts Pack: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Battle Arena.

On the other hand, you can also look for the season pass which comes with Thestral Mount, Dark Arts cosmetic set and Dark Arts Battle Arena.

It is worth emphasizing that this is one of those titles that will give you tens of hours of gameplay due to the number of secondary missions it has and all you have to explore.

Now, just so you don’t miss it: Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The launch on Nintendo Switch will take place at the end of 2023. Do you like the offer?

