Hogwarts Legacy has already reached altitude 1.1 million viewers on Twitch: If the popularity of the Avalanche Software game on the streaming platform is any indication of its potential commercial success, then things are looking really good for the game.

Awarded critical acclaim, Hogwarts Legacy made its debut today in the Deluxe Edition, which grants early access to the experience, but theofficial release of the awaited tie-in is set for February 10 and many think it will make a bang.

In fact, we are talking about the first transposition of a certain level for the Wizarding Worldwhich comes years away from the simple tie-ins of individual films in the saga of Harry Potter to deliver us an adventure that finally lives up to the expectations of the many fans of the franchise.

It will therefore be really interesting to find out what numbers Hogwarts Legacy will be able to record at launch, considering, however, that it will be limited to current generation platforms (PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) while the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will arrive only in a few weeks.