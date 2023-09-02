If you are interested in buying Hogwarts Legacy by Avalanche Studios, but you only want to do that with the game on offer, you’ll be happy to know that it’s currently being sold on Steam with 30% of discount.
So you can pay Hogwarts Legacy €41.99 instead of the standard €59.99.
The Digital Deluxe Edition is also in offer with a 30% discount. You can therefore pay €48.99 for it instead of €69.99.
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest hits of 2023, at least so far, capable of gathering millions of players eager to participate in the lessons of the school of magic seen in the series Harry Potter.
It is probably the intellectual property that has favored the game, considering the amount of fans of the series born from JK Rowlingin recent years involved in many controversies due to its positions considered transphobic by the LGBTQ + community.
The gameplay itself is that of an RPG open world with very simplified mechanics, that really everyone can play.
