As the days go by, fans are more eager to receive on their consoles Hogwarts Legacy, open world video game inspired by the universe of the popular magician, Harry Potter. Since its extended trailer, the developers have released information little by little, and now through a new video, something special related to PS5.

On the official blog of the brand Sonyit was confirmed that this version of the game will have much more immersion with the dualsense, something that will lend itself very well to the different combats. Also, the sensitivity of the control will make each of the spells feel unique, somewhat similar to using weapons in video games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Here the official trailer of these novelties:

Other activities that will make better use of control of PS5 in Hogwarts Legacy They include potion making, herbology classes, some hippogriff flight, and many more. On the other hand, the lights of the dualsense they will emit a flicker in the confrontations, specifically it will be the color of our house that comes out.

In news related to this video game. avalanche released a series of videos ASMR quite interesting, since scenarios of the title are shown not yet seen in the newest videos. So now you have a certainty of how great this delivery of WB Games, If you want to take a look at the countries, we invite you to click here.

Remember that the game is planned to arrive at the end of 2022 in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: IGN