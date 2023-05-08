Hogwarts Legacy it finally came up too PS4 and Xbox One. The Avalanche game has sold 15 million copies worldwide on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. How much will it be able to do on old-gen? For the moment, understandably, we don’t have global data, but we have the opportunity to have a first partial answer. In the United Kingdom, one of the largest markets in Europe and a useful example to understand the sales results of a video game, Hogwarts Legacy is first in the ranking of physical games. The sales are just “ok” though.

The information comes from Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndutry.biz. Via Twitter, Dring indicated that the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Hogwarts Legacy allowed the game to become first (a part of the sales are still from the current generation, but it will be a minimal percentage).

Dring explains that Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One was able to outsell Dead Island 2, but it didn’t beat Resident Evil 4. These aren’t then incredible results, but considering that the current-gen versions have sold very well it’s understandable. We also remind you that we are only talking about physical data, so it is possible that in the digital version the game has recorded more significant numbers.

Recall also that Hogwarts Legacy has yet to come up Nintendo Switch (July 25, 2023). This version may prove to be more in demand, as unlike PlayStation and Xbox there are no next-generation versions already available. Also, as always, the Switch has the advantage of portability and for many it could be a strong point in no small way.

We will have to wait some time and see if Warner Bros. will reveal full current and old-gen sales figures, to understand exactly how much Hogwarts Legacy has sold worldwide on PS4 and Xbox One.

Finally, here is our special in which we explain how the old-gen versions are doing.