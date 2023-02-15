Last night Avalanche Software released an update for Hogwarts Legacymarked as patch 1120320. PC players hoped that the update would fix all or part of the performance issues of this version, but apparently they weren’t satisfied.

Since launch several players of Hogwarts Legacy on PC have complained about frequent stuttering phenomenasudden crashes of the application and a disproportionate use of RAM, so much so that it is one of the very few games to require 32GB of volatile memory playing with medium / high presets and in 2K.

As PC Gamer reports, in subreddit of Hogwarts Legacy, sui Steam forums and Warner Bros. Games, many players say they haven’t noticed substantial improvements in this regard, while others have not accuse the patch of degrading performance of the game on PC.

“It didn’t fix a single thing. Frames drop something like 50% and stuttering is up 500%, at least that’s what I’m seeing at the moment. Bad job,” Redditor Hot-Needlworker7827 judges.

“I played the game right before the patch came out and right after,” Steam user Haikari wrote. “The difference is clearly noticeable. I’ve never had the lag in Hogsmeade like I’m noticing now and flying has become atrocious where it used to be enjoyable.”

The two comments above are clearly negative, but there are also users who claim they have not noticed any differences or small improvements. Below we can see two videos comparing Hogwarts Legacy on PC before and after the patch made by Lootward and 54 FPS. From these two videos it would seem that the performance actually hasn’t improved much.

The hope, as usual in these cases, is that Avalanche Software will fix the performance issues encountered by some PC gamers as soon as possible. Meanwhile Hogwarts Legacy is still getting a strong response on Steam, with over 60,000 mostly positive reviews.