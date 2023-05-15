Hogwarts Legacy, the popular video game set in the world of Harry Potter released on PS5 and Xbox Series last February and recently also landed on PS4 and Xbox One, was expected in July for the Nintendo console. An even greater challenge for the developers of Avalanche, who have to enclose one of the most impactful titles from a graphic point of view in a Swirtch cartridge, much less powerful than a last generation console. In fact, it seems that it will take a little longer: Warner Bros. Games, publisher of the game, has announced that the version for Nintendo consoles will be available on November 14, 2023, four months later than expected. On Twitter, the developers commented: “We know fans are waiting to be able to play Hogwarts Legacy on Switch, so creating the best experience possible is our priority. Thank you for your patience.” The title was one of the biggest commercial successes in the industry this year, with 15 million copies sold on last generation consoles and PC alone.