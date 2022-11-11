Hogwarts Legacy is the protagonist in these minutes of a presentation in which the Hogwarts Castle in all its glory, with a gameplay video in which our character explores the scenario far and wide.

Leaving the student’s room, we find ourselves walking through the halls of the ancient school of magic and it is immediately possible to perceive a great care in design and architecture so that they are as close as possible to the work of JK Rowling.

Moving in the large rooms, going down and up the stairs, you can see interesting reflections on the surfaces (simple screen space reflection?), As well as many plays of light and contrast that give visual depth to the structure.

The doors would have been nice to make them “heavier” under pressure, given their size, but the nature open world it guarantees that the transitions from the inside to the outside are instantaneous, without any waiting and even here able to offer memorable glimpses.

In short, probably fans of Harry Potter they will spend much of their time admiring the landscapes and architecture guaranteed by Hogwarts rather than proceeding with the numerous contents of the game, some of which are illustrated precisely during the presentation.