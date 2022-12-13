Warner Bros. has announced a new event gameplay showcase to present Hogwarts Legacyset for tomorrow 14 December 2022, at 7.00 pm Italian, in which we will be able to see in more detail the new game focused on the world of Harry Potter.

Hogwarts Legacy remains one of the most anticipated games of a 2023 extremely full of news, so this event too will be one to keep an eye on for many fans of the world created by JK Rowling. From what we have been able to see so far, on the other hand, it is also a videogame production of a certain thickness.

“Another Journey to the Wizarding World awaits us. On December 14, join Avalanche WB and the community Guest host for a second Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase,” reads the message posted by Warner Bros., on the official Twitter account.

Appointment therefore set for tomorrow to see this new introduction to the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy, which like the previous Gameplay Showcase should show a rather large slice of the actual game, allowing you to have an even more precise vision of the functioning of the gameplay and the characteristics of the world of game.

There is also a short video teasers to present the event, which shows with a very quick editing some glimmers of what will be shown in a more extensive and accurate way tomorrow. So we see exploration phases of the open world riding the flying broom and meeting a Graphorn, as well as a masked wizard who uses dark magical arts on a troll.