Hogwarts Legacy will be the protagonist tomorrow, November 11, of a new one presentation of the gameplay which will be attended by game director Alan Tew, senior environment artist Boston Madsen and community manager Chandler Wood. The appointment is for 7.00 pm, Italian time.

A few months after the gameplay trailer for Gamescom 2022, Hogwarts Legacy will therefore return to show itself in video with new sequences and an in-depth look at the game mechanics.

“Are you ready to dive into the world of Hogwarts Legacy again?” Reads the post published by the development team on Twitter. “On November 11th at 7pm, join us for a special gameplay presentation.”

Released on February 10, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy promises an experience that is as close as possible to the atmosphere and philosophy of Wizarding Worldthe narrative universe created by JK Rowling for the saga of Harry Potter.

In the game, set long before the adventures of the young wizard, we will play the role of a student of Hogwarts engaged in lessons, school activities, exploration and challenges with spells.