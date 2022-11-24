Hogwarts Legacy it shows itself with a new, relaxing ASMR videos which keeps company for twenty minutes while some of the splendid ones roll by scenarios of the game, transitioning from night to a balmy autumn morning.

A few days ago we talked about the novelties of the Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase, all very interesting: from the interface to the controls, from the exploratory phases to the details of the settings, finally passing through the combat systemwhich recalls the classic freeflow of Warner Bros. productions.

What emerged from the presentation of the gameplay it was however above all the passion of the team for the Wizarding World and the extraordinary atmospheres that the developers have managed to bring to the screen: stuff to literally drive fans crazy Harry Potter.

“A Calm Autumn Morning” is not the first ASMR video published by Avalanche Software: the studio is evidently well aware of the extraordinary potential of its project as regards precisely the feeling of really being in that world and really visiting those evocative landscapes.

The desire to try the experience first-hand therefore grows day by day: the appointment with Hogwarts Legacy is set for February 10, 2023 in the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions, with Nintendo Switch coming soon further on.