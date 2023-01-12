Via the official support page of Hogwarts Legacy we learn that the game will support VRR will have multiple graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, including 30fps fidelity and 60fps performance.

The presence of multiple graphics modes had already been confirmed in May last year by the community manager Chandler Wood, who had spoken of “4K graphics” with the ability to choose between “Loyalty and Performance modes”.

Now the support page confirms these options but suggests that there will be others, we suppose related to the use of the VRR, without going into detail. Specifically it is not clear what resolution we can expect with the performance mode or if a dynamic resolution will be employed.

“The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of Hogwarts Legacy support multiple game graphics modes, the most common of which are Loyalty mode which runs at 30fps and Performance mode which targets 60fps,” reads the page of the support.

As we said, support for VRR has also been confirmed, provided you have a TV or monitor compatible with this technology. “Graphics modes for players who have TVs or monitors that support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) are supported for Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

Hogwarts Legacy

For the moment no further details have been revealed, but we think that the other graphic modes will be linked to the VRR and will therefore offer a frame rate unlocked and/or a variant of the 40 fps Loyalty mode, as seen for example with God of War Ragnarok.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, from April 4 on PS4 and Xbox One and from July 25 on Nintendo Switch. Today the official requirements of the PC version were also revealed, from the minimum to those to play in 4K at maximum details.