Hogwarts Legacy has finally entered the homes of all fans and, as predicted in the period prior to its launch, is having a huge success. Here we talk about one of his goals. The game is to all intents and purposes a classic open world playable exclusively in singleplayer and many players, since their first game, could not help but imagine how beautiful it could be to roam the corridors of Hogwarts with your closest friends. Well, the team behind it Skyrim Togetherjust like he did with the fifth chapter of The Elder Scrollshas thought of offering everyone this possibility.

HogWarp is the name of the mod that will allow anyone who wants to share their run in Hogwarts Legacy with eight other players. A first video to show the very fast results of the development team’s work was recently uploaded on the net but it seems that for a definitive version there is still a long time to wait. At the moment it seems indeed that Yamashi is the only member of Together Team who is actively working on the project albeit often helped by others. The mod can be supported by anyone on the channel patreon by Yamashi and in exchange it will be possible to get free access to the HogWarp beta.