TO a short time after the release of the work the developers of Hogwarts Legacy they thought of give us some useful information for anyone planning to play it on PC. They indeed released today on Twitter all the necessary specifications to run the game on the players’ computers, let’s see them together:

Here are your final PC Specs for #HogwartsLegacy. pic.twitter.com/JUoJShlMqG — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 12, 2023

The minimum specifications will be these:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-6660 (3.3GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2GHz)

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX Version: DX12

Memory: 85GB HDD

While the recommended ones I am:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6GHz)

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

DirectX Version: DX12

Memory: 85GB SSD

Finally, the necessary setup to do shoot the game in 4K with all graphics settings at maximum they will be:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800x (3.80GHz)

RAM: 32GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

DirectX Version: DX12

Memory: 85GB SSD

We certainly have to thank the developers who have released this information publicly even before the release of the game even if it seems that to enjoy Hogwarts in 4K we will need a good performing machine. And you? Are you ready to return to the world of Harry Potter in what has turned out to be one of the most anticipated games of the whole year?