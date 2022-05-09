It’s been a couple of months since we saw the big preview of Hogwarts Legacy and it looks like the open world map is absolutely huge.

However, out of all the new features announced, it can be easy to miss one or two important things revealed by Warner Bros. Games.

In a video released by Warner Bros. Games in March, we unknowingly took our first look at the Hogwarts Legacy world map. The video, titled “Hogwarts Legacy – Official Behind the Scenes”, features the developers of Avalanche Software discussing the making of the game.

A concept art image of a segment of the open world is visible during the video. The image offers some information about the environments that we will explore outside the schoolyard.

“When it comes to the open world, we just knew it wouldn’t be enough to look out the windows of Hogwarts and ask ourselves what it’s like out there.“he said in the video Alan Tewgame director of Hogwarts Legacy.

“But the last question fans ask themselves is ‘What’s beyond?’ And we felt like we had to answer that question. We are creating a truly wide range of opportunities and ways to explore the world“.

Of course, this is just concept art and is subject to change. More areas are likely to be added, while others will be removed. But it’s good to know that Avalanche is considering including more areas outside of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy will be out later this year.

Source: Gamebyte.