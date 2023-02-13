It was officially launched last week. Hogwarts Legacygame that takes us to the mythical castle of the saga Harry Potter, but now embodying a completely new student. And although many people had a kind of boycott against the video game, it seems that it has not affected them too much, especially if we talk about sales.

According to information shared by the media Game Industrythis video game has clearly positioned itself as one of the best sellers in the Kingdom United, something that may make sense, given that the original work is English. This is only speaking of the physical copies, managing to place itself ahead of God of War Ragnarok on the current lists.

In fact, they have broken several records, since it is the game of the saga Harry Potter with the best debut in history, with 82%, thus beating the philosopher’s stone, which at the time obtained 64%. It has even beaten quite popular games like 80% Elden Ring in comparison of launches, this emphasizing that region.

This is the list of best sellers in The United Kingdom:

1.- Hogwarts Legacy

2.-God of War: Ragnarok

3.- FIFA 23

4.- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5.- Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

7.- Dead Space

8.- Nintendo Switch Sports

9.- Minecraft (Switch)

10.- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. will also come to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in subsequent months.

Via: gamesindustry

Editor’s note: Wow, the game is sweeping, it’s something that would pass for being the quintessential franchise related to magic elements. My copy is already on order but it hasn’t arrived yet, and I’m biting my nails to play.